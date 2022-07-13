Pot Patient Can't Bring NYC Bias Claim Over Job Rejection

By Anne Cullen (July 13, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A medical marijuana user's disability discrimination lawsuit against a catering company that refused to hire him is headed to trial on only his New York state law claim after a federal judge ruled Wednesday that New York City code doesn't apply. U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil found that it is "beyond dispute that the New York City Human Rights Law does not recognize marijuana use as a protected disability" and pared the city code allegation from Christopher Scholl's lawsuit against food services company Compass Group USA Inc. Scholl, a Westchester County, New York, man who uses medical cannabis to treat...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS