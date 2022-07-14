GAO Denies Protest Challenging Solicitation Requirements

By Nicole Rosenthal (July 14, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Maryland-based federal contractor cannot get another shot at having its proposal for cybersecurity support reviewed after the U.S. Government Accountability Office ruled the company should have adhered to solicitation requirements to provide cost estimates for subcontractors. GAO General Counsel Edda Emmanuelli Perez said the General Services Administration had clearly told bidders it needed cost information for the prime contractor and subcontractors, including the total value of the subcontract, the bidder's rationale for subcontracting and how fees would be calculated and paid. However, Vysnova Partners Inc. included "unpriced" subcontractors in its proposal without documentation for labor rates, hours or a cost analysis,...

