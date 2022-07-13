9th Circ. Won't Revive Suit Over FTC Robocall 'Soundboard'

By Lauren Berg (July 13, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit refused to revive a call center operator's challenge to the Federal Trade Commission's interpretation of "soundboard" telemarketing technology, saying on Wednesday that the operator's complaint provided "virtually no information" about how they use or plan to use the technology in a way that conflicts with the agency's regulations. The partially split three-judge panel affirmed a Nevada federal judge's decision to toss the challenge brought by Richard Zeitlin, the operator of three call centers, after finding that the complaint "utterly lacks" an allegation that the call centers "intend to violate" the FTC's rules with their use of soundboard technology....

