5th Circ. Revives Artisan Tableware Copyright Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (July 13, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has reinstated an artisan tableware maker's copyright and trade dress suit over a rival's alleged copycat metalware line, determining that the lower court erred in its finding that the claims lacked standing.

A three-judge panel revived Louisiana-based tableware company Beatriz Ball LLC's intellectual property litigation against competitor Barbagallo Co., commonly known as Pampa Bay, in a published opinion Tuesday. The Fifth Circuit found that a Louisiana federal judge wrongfully held that Beatriz Ball lacked standing to assert copyright infringement claims prior to the date of assignment in October 2018.

The panel said Beatriz Ball might have standing through...

