Calif. Panel Adds Big Virus Coverage Win For Policyholders

By Shawn Rice (July 13, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Hotel owners scored a major victory Wednesday when a California state appellate court reversed the dismissal of their COVID-19 coverage suit alleging losses caused by the presence of the virus, saying that a trial judge's use of common sense about the virus isn't how the "civil justice system works in this state." A three-judge panel of the Second District Court of Appeal ruled that the owners of Hotel Erwin and its attached restaurant, Larry's, in Venice Beach and other businesses should have been given a chance to present evidence to support their contention that Fireman's Fund Insurance Co. should pay for...

