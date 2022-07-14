FTC Authority To Ban Noncompetes Shaky After EPA Ruling

By Erik Weibust and Stuart Gerson (July 14, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Shortly after his inauguration in 2021, President Joe Biden issued Executive Order No. 14036 on promoting competition in the American economy, which encouraged the Federal Trade Commission to consider exercising its statutory rulemaking authority under the Federal Trade Commission Act to curtail what the administration and its advocates believe is the widespread use of non-compete clauses and other clauses or agreements that might unfairly limit worker mobility.[1] Nothing of substance has yet resulted from this executive order, although the FTC ostensibly is considering how best to proceed. However, a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision may have made that task far more...

