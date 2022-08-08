California Powerhouse: Orrick

By Dave Simpson (August 8, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP continued to dominate in the technology and finance practice areas this past year, securing a U.S. International Trade Commission victory for Sonos Inc. in its wide-ranging patent dispute with Google, while helping on more than 800 venture capital financings and raising $45 billion in public finance projects. The San Francisco-based firm repped payroll company Deel as it raised hundreds of millions of dollars, and it repped banking app Dave as it went public and through a $4 billion merger with special-purpose acquisition company VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, ensuring it a spot as one of Law360's 2022...

