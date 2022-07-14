Ex-Carter Ledyard Partner Disbarred After Ignoring Subpoena

By Rachel Rippetoe (July 14, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A former Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP and K&L Gates LLP attorney was disbarred by the Supreme Court of New York this week for ignoring subpoenas and failing to cooperate in an investigation into claims he asked clients for advance legal fees and then ignored their cases. The New York court pulled the plug on Justin A. Greenblum's legal career Tuesday, agreeing with the attorney grievance committee that he was a threat to the public interest. Greenblum, who worked at Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP as a partner handling high-stakes commercial litigation for seven years, was suspended from practicing law in...

