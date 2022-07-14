FCC Targets Call Traffic Pumping Loophole

By Christopher Cole (July 14, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission moved Thursday to revamp intercarrier fee rules to prevent phone companies from using the internet to end-run FCC regulations against juicing up call traffic. Commissioners voted 4-0 at their July open meeting to propose changes to the compensation regime in order to tamp down on access arbitrage, where carriers inflate call traffic to rake in fees they charge for handling calls generated by long-distance providers. The agency already has rules to prevent carriers from generating excessive call traffic to boost carrier fees for calls carried over traditional phone lines. But Thursday's action also would apply those rules to traffic that terminates through IP-enabled services. FCC Chairwoman Jessica...

