Fla. Appeals Court Says Injury Needed For FACTA Standing

By Carolina Bolado (July 13, 2022, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a class suit against Red Wing Shoe Co. over Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act violations after finding that the lead plaintiff lacked standing to sue because he had suffered no harm. Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal said plaintiff James Southam suffered no economic or other injury when the company printed a receipt with 10 digits of his credit card number and therefore could not bring his suit for statutory damages under FACTA. Southam did not allege that his credit card was used, lost or stolen in any way, and...

