Lamb McErlane Adds Philly-Area Firm, Expands Into NJ

By James Boyle (July 14, 2022, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Regional law firm Lamb McErlane PC has added two new locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey following a merger with Giannascoli & Thomas PC. The firm completed the merger with Giannascoli & Thomas on July 1 and will continue operating under the Lamb McErlane name, according to an announcement released Monday. Joel Frank, chairman and managing partner of Lamb McErlane, told Law360 Pulse on Thursday that the merger had been in the works since the end of last year. "We are getting a much more diverse practice group," Frank said. "We can stop referring work out because we don't have the...

