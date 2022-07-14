Ex-Novartis Sales Rep Claims Firing Was Retaliatory

By Lauren Castle (July 14, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. and two employees were accused of wrongfully firing a sales specialist for reporting that a co-worker falsified records and caused her to have a lower number of sales. Jessica Norris claimed in a lawsuit filed in Georgia federal court on Wednesday that the company fired her with no explanation and without an opportunity to appeal her termination, after she reported to human resources that her supervisor was retaliating against her because of complaints she made about a company nurse. Norris said a pattern of retaliation by company employees began after she told human resources of her concerns about...

