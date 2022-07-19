Goodwin Adds Partners In Tech M&A, Private Equity

By Renee Hickman (July 19, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has added two new partners to its New York office, adding attorneys with experience advising strategic and institutional investors, and venture capital and other private equity funds. Michele Maney joins the firm's technology mergers and acquisitions team, and Sara Werner has joined the firm's private equity team, according to a pair of announcements the firm released last week. "What excites me about working at Goodwin is their very strong culture and the subject matter expertise," Werner told Law360 on Tuesday. Maney advises buyers on structuring, negotiating and implementing cross-border and domestic mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, joint ventures, leveraged buyouts...

