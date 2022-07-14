Ropes & Gray Taps Paul Weiss Atty For Securitization Group

By Emilie Ruscoe (July 14, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Ropes & Gray LLP has beefed up its growing securitization practice with another hire from Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP. Evan Berman, who spent three years at Paul Weiss and before that was chief legal officer of financial services firm StormHarbour Securities, told Law360 in a phone interview that he started at Ropes & Gray on Wednesday. He joins Ropes & Gray about four months after his former Paul Weiss colleague Chris Poggi landed at the firm to co-lead its securitization practice. Berman said he decided to join Ropes & Gray because there aren't many firms that do what's...

