Ark. Class Certified In Tornado Insurance Coverage Suit

By Riley Murdock (July 14, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas federal judge rejected an auto body shop's bid to form a 20-state class action against Auto-Owners Insurance Co., but allowed the suit to move forward in the Natural State, according to an order filed Wednesday. U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III granted certification to an Arkansas-only class led by Mason's Automotive Collision Center LLC, which seeks a ruling that Auto-Owners wrongfully included the value of its building's foundation when calculating a coinsurance penalty even though the foundation isn't insured. Including the foundation allowed the insurer to pay Mason's roughly $18,000 less than they otherwise would have owed, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS