PTAB Weighs Printed Publication Fight In Wireless Tech Case

By Britain Eakin (July 13, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A Patent Trial and Appeal Board panel pushed back Wednesday on Dali Wireless' argument that Corning Optical Communications shouldn't be allowed to rely on a printed publication to invalidate Dali's distributed antenna system patent because it wasn't publicly accessible. A three-judge PTAB panel was considering Corning's challenge to the patent in inter partes review, which it sought after Dali accused the New York-based company of infringement in a December 2020 suit filed in the Western District of Texas. U.S. District Judge Alan Albright, who rarely grants stays in patent cases, agreed to put Dali's suit on hold pending the final outcome...

