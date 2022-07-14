Jackson Lewis Taps Arrowood Atty As Boston Litigation Chief

By Isaac Monterose (July 14, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Jackson Lewis PC announced recently that it's rehired an Arrowood LLP employment law partner as a litigation manager for the firm's Boston office. In a statement Monday, Sarah B. Herlihy described rejoining Jackson Lewis and its more than 950 attorneys as "the best move for my practice and growing client base." In her new role, Herlihy will be overseeing 32 attorneys. "The firm has always maintained a collaborative culture and remained committed to the growth and development of lawyers within the firm," Herlihy said. "As principal and office litigation manager, I have an opportunity to lead a team of talented and...

