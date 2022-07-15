Target Wants Juice Pouch Labeling Suit Popped

By Celeste Bott (July 15, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Target Corp. says an "entirely implausible" proposed class action claiming one of its fruit punch products was falsely advertised as having been made with natural flavors must be thrown out because it never claimed the product was free of artificial ingredients. Urging an Illinois federal judge to apply common sense, the retail giant said the lawsuit brought by lead plaintiff Jessica Gouwens over the fruit punch flavor of Target's Market Pantry liquid water enhancers should be dismissed with prejudice because it never made any representation on the product's label or elsewhere that it was all-natural or free of artificial flavors....

