Suffolk U. Students Can Take COVID Tuition Suit To Trial

By Brian Dowling (July 14, 2022, 1:04 PM EDT) -- Suffolk University students seeking tuition refunds because of the COVID-19 pandemic can have a jury decide whether the downtown Boston school breached its contract when it charged in-person rates for remote learning, a federal judge said Wednesday. The go-ahead by Judge William G. Young of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts follows his bench ruling two weeks ago granting Suffolk a pretrial win on the students' bid to be refunded fees they paid the school while its doors were closed for the spring 2020 semester. As for the tuition claims, Suffolk's defenses and objections were "unpersuasive," Judge Young...

