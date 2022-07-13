Crypto Lender Celsius Files For Ch. 11 Amid Market Downturn

By Lauren Berg (July 13, 2022, 11:05 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network announced Wednesday it has filed for bankruptcy protection just a month after pausing all withdrawals, as the digital-asset industry continues to feel the effects of the market downturn. With the global collapse of cryptocurrency prices, Celsius said it initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in order to stabilize and restructure its business for the benefit of its customers and shareholders. The company, which noted that it has $167 million in cash on hand, said it paused all withdrawals and transfers on its platform last month to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS