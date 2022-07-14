Homes Builder Redrow Begins £100M Share Buyback

By Humberto J. Rocha (July 14, 2022, 1:19 PM BST) -- One of the largest home construction companies in the U.K. is buying back £100 million ($118 million) of its shares starting Thursday, in an effort to reduce capital and bump up its earnings per share. Redrow PLC, a Wales-based company, said in a statement that it would be purchasing up to £100 million of its stock at a value of 10.5 pence per share as the company seeks to cut the number of its available shares. The foremost concern for the company is to expand its business, after which it will provide a regular dividend to its shareholders, according to the statement....

