Skadden Guides Air France-KLM's €500M Deal With Apollo

By Humberto J. Rocha (July 14, 2022, 5:36 PM BST) -- Air France-KLM SA and private equity company Apollo Global Management have reached a €500 million ($502 million) agreement to form an affiliate that will own the airline's spare engines as it seeks to pay back state aid. Advised by Skadden on the deal, the Franco-Dutch airline holding company said in a statement on Wednesday that the creation of the Air France engineering subsidiary with the €500 million capital injection is a restructuring deal that would allow the airline to pay back aid from the French government. "The proceeds of the transaction will enable Air France-KLM and Air France to further redeem...

