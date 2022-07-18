Gyrodata Spurns Rivals' Wellbore Patent Challenge

By Alex Baldwin (July 18, 2022, 7:10 PM BST) -- Gyrodata has hit back at claims from rival Scientific Drilling that two of its U.K. patents protecting wellbore technology are invalid, marking the latest swing in a global IP dispute. The Texas-based oilfield company said in a brief defense filed with the High Court on July 13 that Scientific Drilling's bid to invalidate its two patents fails, but it did not attempt to pursue any counterclaims for infringement. Scientific Drilling alleged in a complaint filed on May 27 that the two patents disclosed inventions that were "obvious" to specialists in the field, citing several publications that detail similar technology that were...

