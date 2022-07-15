RPC Hires Its First General Counsel From Dentons

By Ashish Sareen (July 15, 2022, 6:38 PM BST) -- Reynolds Porter Chamberlain LLP has hired its first general counsel to oversee risk and compliance across the firm as it looks to grow in a complex regulatory environment. Reshma Raja — who joined from Dentons on July 4 — will advise the managing partner and RPC's executive team on the legal and regulatory implications of the firm's major decisions, strategies and transactions, the firm said in a statement. Raja will sit on the partnership executive committee and focus on RPC's governance, growth, special projects and practice management, the firm said. Raja — who spent more than six years at Dentons, including...

