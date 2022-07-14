Prof.: Univ. Retaliated For His Statement On Indigenous Land

By Joyce Hanson (July 14, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A University of Washington professor has sued the school in federal court, claiming its administrators violated his First Amendment rights by retaliating against him after he opposed the university's "Indigenous land acknowledgment statement." University administrators encouraged professors to include a statement on their syllabi recognizing the Native American inhabitants of the land where the university is located, but computer science professor Stuart Reges challenged the statement with one he wrote himself and was punished for it, his Wednesday complaint says. "Because syllabi are an integral part of the teaching and construction of a college course, Professor Reges included a dissenting statement...

