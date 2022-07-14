Feds Say China's Subsidy Recalcitrance Justifies Tire Duties

By Rae Ann Varona (July 14, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce defended its countervailing duties on Chinese tire imports, telling the U.S. Court of International Trade during oral arguments Thursday of its difficulty in determining if the Chinese government is subsidizing the imports. In a consolidated case in which Cooper (Kunshan) Tire Co. Ltd. and Vogue Tyre & Rubber Co. challenged Commerce's use of adverse facts to impose countervailing duties following an annual review in 2018, the government said that without cooperation from the Chinese government regarding its Export Buyer's Credit Program, Commerce would not be able to conduct a complete and reliable verification of whether the...

