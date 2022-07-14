Pa. Family Sues Peoples Gas Over Woman's Fatal Fall

By P.J. D'Annunzio (July 14, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The family of a woman who died after tripping and falling over plywood covering a hole dug by Peoples Natural Gas Co. workers is now suing the utility company in Pennsylvania state court for negligence, according to a complaint made public Thursday. Plaintiff David Long, boyfriend of the deceased Danielle Bonacuro, and their minor son D.L. alleged in their lawsuit filed Wednesday in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas that Peoples Gas improperly and negligently covered a hole outside their Crafton, Pennsylvania, home in a way that caused her to slip and fall on the boards in April 2020....

