Biggest Native American Rulings From The 1st Half Of 2022

By Andrew Westney (July 15, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court opened the door for states to enforce their criminal laws on reservations, backed Texas tribes' bingo businesses and recognized tribal law at work in Bureau of Indian Affairs-funded courts, while the Federal Circuit took a broad view of the trust duty owed to Osage headright holders and the First Circuit deepened a split on tribal immunity under federal bankruptcy law. Here's a look at some of the highest-profile decisions in Native American law from the first half of 2022. Justices Say Feds Must Share Criminal Jurisdiction on Okla. Reservation The U.S. Supreme Court struck a blow to...

