Calif. Can't Enforce Board Diversity Law During Appeal

By Gina Kim (July 14, 2022, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A California judge who invalidated a state law requiring publicly held corporations to appoint people from "underrepresented communities" on boards refused to pause his order pending appeal, ruling that his order does not change the status quo or force the state to take action to comply with it. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Terry A. Green, who declared A.B. 979's corporate board diversity law unconstitutional on April 1, told the parties Thursday that his order is a prohibitory injunction, and as such, there would be no automatic stay of his order, nor would it force defendant California Secretary of State Shirley...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS