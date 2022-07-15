Armstrong Teasdale Grows In NY, St. Louis With Atty Pair

By Adrian Cruz (July 15, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Armstrong Teasdale LLP announced earlier this week that it hired a pair of attorneys in its New York and St. Louis offices, the latest hires in what has been a busy 2022 across the board for the fast-growing firm. Partner Andrew T. Lolli joined Armstrong Teasdale's New York office last month after spending a little over nine years with Robinson Brog Leinwand Greene Genovese & Gluck PC. He told Law360 on Friday that he chose to join Armstrong Teasdale because of its rapid growth, firm culture and the large international platform. "It's a firm that's expanding fast, and I'm originally from...

