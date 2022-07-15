Cipriani & Werner Adds DC-Area Tort Litigator

By Jack Rodgers (July 15, 2022, 3:06 PM EDT) -- Cipriani & Werner PC has boosted its litigation department in the Washington, D.C., area with the addition of an attorney with 15 years of experience handling complex injury, medical malpractice and other tort cases. Jessica P. Butkera joins the firm in Maryland after spending over two years as a partner with DeHay & Elliston LLP, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her practice focuses on a range of litigation, including product, premises and professional liability issues, construction, motor vehicle, and toxic tort cases, the firm said in a news release Tuesday announcing the hire. Butkera handles complex litigation in Maryland and the...

