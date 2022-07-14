Charities Tossed From PayPal Contribution Class Action

By Lauraann Wood (July 14, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A group of charities cannot challenge the way PayPal distributes charitable contributions in a proposed class lawsuit, an Illinois federal judge ruled, saying they knew they wouldn't be able to establish federal jurisdiction when they filed their amended claims. U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold dismissed three charities from the lawsuit against PayPal and the electronic payment company's charity platform, because they'd agreed to individually arbitrate their claims and "expressly waived their rights to proceed in court and as a class" before they launched amended allegations alongside Illinois donor Terry Kass in 2017. The plaintiffs' amended complaint had only asserted federal jurisdiction...

