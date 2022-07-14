White & Case Can't Withdraw From $50B Yukos Case Yet

By Caroline Simson (July 14, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- White & Case LLP revealed Wednesday that it still hasn't been able to withdraw from representing the Russian government in litigation filed in Washington, D.C., by former Yukos Oil Co. shareholders to enforce $50 billion in arbitral awards and that it will continue facing resistance as it moves toward that goal. The firm told Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell that it's been "unable to withdraw from this representation without material adverse effect on this litigation." A representative for Russia further told Judge Howell in a declaration that the country intends to object to the firm's withdrawal from the case....

