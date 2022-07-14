Airmen Get Class Cert. In Suit Challenging Air Force Vax Rule

By Abby Wargo (July 14, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge granted a group of U.S. Air Force servicemen class certification Thursday in their suit alleging the Air Force violated thousands of airmen's religious freedoms by requiring them to get a COVID-19 vaccination without religious exceptions. U.S. District Judge Matthew W. McFarland also denied the Air Force's motion to dismiss on Thursday, saying the 18 active duty and active reservist airmen named in the suit were able to prove they are in imminent danger of punishment, demotion or termination if they do not get vaccinated. More than 12,000 airmen are covered by class certification in a suit alleging...

