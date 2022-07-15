Bankrupt Estate Agent Loses Appeal Against Dismissal

By Silvia Martelli (July 15, 2022, 5:48 PM BST) -- An employment appellate tribunal ruled Friday that an estate agency did not unfairly dismiss its former financial consultant because he had not disclosed that he was bankrupt — even though his employment contract did not require him to do so. The bankruptcy could be considered a "serious matter," the Employment Appeal Tribunal said. The Employment Appeal Tribunal said that a lower tribunal made no mistakes when ruling that Your-Move.co.uk did not unfairly dismiss Ketan Pubbi after it discovered that the financial consultant had not disclosed that he had been made bankrupt. The ruling was correct even though there was "no express term...

