GAO Says Navy Evaluation Change OK On $33.9M IT Deal

By Daniel Wilson (July 15, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied FreeAlliance.com LLC's protest over a $33.9 million Navy information technology task order, saying the agency had properly addressed significant differences between rounds of proposal evaluations. The Naval Air Systems Command had properly considered significant differences between an initial assessment of FreeAlliance's bid and a reevaluation when awarding the order, and had fairly assessed the proposals of both FreeAlliance and awardee Perrygo Consulting Group LLC, the GAO said in the June 28 decision, released Thursday. Representatives for FreeAlliance, Perrygo and Navair did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday. The disputed small business...

