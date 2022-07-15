Car Dealer Can't Avoid VAT Dodged By Buyer, ECJ Says

By Kevin Pinner (July 15, 2022, 1:15 PM EDT) -- A luxury vehicle trader in Austria can't shake value-added tax liabilities in the Czech Republic on sales to a buyer who dodged the taxes, the European Court of Justice said, because the trader insufficiently labeled its invoices. Luxury Trust Automobil GmbH cannot escape tax liabilities dodged by the buyer, identified as M SRO, which Czech tax authorities were unable to reach, because Luxury Trust's claims for exemptions within invoices from March 2014 were insufficient, the ECJ said in an opinion published Thursday. Moving forward, the court said, cross-border traders wanting to take advantage of exemptions for intra-community triangular transactions as outlined in several...

