California Museum Escapes Digital Art Exhibit Copyright Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (July 14, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has booted a copyright suit lodged against the Museum of Dream Space by a Japanese art collective over experiential digital exhibitions, finding the collective did not sufficiently prove it is exempt from pre-suit registration requirements. U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez said in a Tuesday order granting summary judgment to Museum of Dream Space LLC that art collective teamLab Inc. failed to support its claims that the museum displayed two infringing versions of teamLab's immersive art installations, titled "Boundaries" and "Crystal." It had been undisputed that teamLab did not register any of its works with the U.S. Copyright...

