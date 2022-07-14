Fed. Circ. Sanctions Rakuten Foe $108K For 'Frivolous' Appeal

By Ryan Davis (July 14, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A split Federal Circuit panel on Thursday sanctioned a patent owner and its law firm around $108,000 for filing what the court called a "frivolous" appeal of a lower court decision clearing e-commerce company Rakuten's e-reader unit of infringement. In the 2-1 order, the Federal Circuit concluded that Pop Top Corp., and its attorney from Wawrzyn LLC, failed to present any evidence, in district court or on appeal, that Rakuten Kobo Inc. infringed its patent on technology for highlighting internet documents. "Pop Top did not explain how any of the cited evidence demonstrates that Kobo's eBooks contain code related to highlighting," the...

