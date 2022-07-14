Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Sanctions Rakuten Foe $108K For 'Frivolous' Appeal

By Ryan Davis (July 14, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A split Federal Circuit panel on Thursday sanctioned a patent owner and its law firm around $108,000 for filing what the court called a "frivolous" appeal of a lower court decision clearing e-commerce company Rakuten's e-reader unit of infringement.

In the 2-1 order, the Federal Circuit concluded that Pop Top Corp., and its attorney from Wawrzyn LLC, failed to present any evidence, in district court or on appeal, that Rakuten Kobo Inc. infringed its patent on technology for highlighting internet documents.

"Pop Top did not explain how any of the cited evidence demonstrates that Kobo's eBooks contain code related to highlighting," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!