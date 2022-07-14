Aetna Urges Court To Toss Yale Health Coverage Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (July 14, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Aetna Life Insurance Co. urged a Connecticut federal court to toss a proposed class action for lack of standing filed by a Yale University health plan beneficiary who alleged the insurer violated federal benefits laws by using overly restrictive medical necessity guidelines when it denied coverage for physical therapy. Aetna said in a reply memorandum filed on Wednesday in further support of a motion to dismiss docketed in May that lead plaintiff and proposed class representative Dennis Curtis couldn't justify his suit over benefits denials unrelated to his own claim. Curtis, a member of Yale University's health plan, originally sued in...

