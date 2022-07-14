Texas Sues Feds Over Emergency Abortion Care Guidance

By Britain Eakin (July 14, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Texas sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday over guidance it issued earlier this week mandating that doctors are required to perform abortions deemed necessary in emergency situations, regardless of state abortion restrictions. The suit, filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, accuses the Biden administration of flouting the U.S. Supreme Court's June 24 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — which overruled Roe v. Wade and erased the constitutional right to abortion — "before the ink is dry" on the justices' decision. The complaint calls the HHS guidance an "attempt to use federal law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS