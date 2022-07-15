FINRA Cheating Cases Put Remote Test-Takers On Notice

By Al Barbarino (July 15, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority sent a clear message when it banned two aspiring brokers for allegedly cheating on remote licensing exams: The regulator will catch and punish those who cut corners, even from the comfort of their own homes. FINRA said Wednesday that it barred Harris Kausar of New York and Brandon Autiero of New Jersey from the securities industry for cheating on qualification examinations administered online after they sought accommodations due to COVID-19. The two settlements show that FINRA has successfully adapted its oversight of test-takers for the remote environment, and that it can and will impose the ultimate punishment on those...

