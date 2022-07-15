GAO Rejects Protest Of USCIS Records Contract Award

By Rae Ann Varona (July 15, 2022, 1:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office denied a federal contractor's protest of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' decision to retain a competitor to maintain the agency's records, saying the contract winner's staffing plan was superior despite flaws highlighted by the protester. HeiTech-PAE LLC of Landover, Maryland, had protested the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's award of the record operations services contract to Brillient Corp. of Reston, Virginia, saying among other things that the agency failed to recognize that Brillient's proposed staffing approach was unrealistic and inadequate to fulfill the contract. But GAO's general counsel, Edda Emmanuelli Perez, said she found no merit...

