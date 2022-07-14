AAU Must Face Negligence Suit Over Teen Athlete Sex Assault

By Mike Curley (July 14, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin appeals court on Thursday revived a suit from a former teen athlete against the Amateur Athletic Union alleging its negligence led to her sexual assault by a coach, saying a state law allowing such claims to be brought until a victim is 35 is not limited to claims against religious organizations. In the opinion, the panel reversed an order dismissing Femala Fleming's suit, saying the law at issue does not exclude claims against secular organizations, and her suit can move forward. According to the opinion, Fleming had been an athlete with an AAU basketball club when she was between...

