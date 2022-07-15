3 Firms Guide Tech-Focused SPAC's $200M IPO Filing

By Katryna Perera (July 15, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Blank check company Vistas Acquisition Company II plans to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering guided by Winston & Strawn LLP, Maples and Calder LLP and Loeb & Loeb LLP, according to a registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. According to Thursday's registration statement, the blank check, or special purpose acquisition, company targets consumer tech, media and entertainment. The company plans to raise $200 million through the IPO by offering 20 million securities units at $10 a piece. The statement says each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-half...

