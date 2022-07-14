Jan-Pro Says Recent 9th Circ. Ruling Cuts Against Wage Cert.

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 14, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- After Jan-Pro Franchising International Inc. argued in court Thursday that a week-old Ninth Circuit decision weighs against certifying a worker misclassification suit brought by a group of janitors, U.S. District Judge William Alsup asked the parties for additional briefings before he'd decide the certification motion. In a tentative ruling issued in May, the California federal judge signaled he was leaning in favor of the janitors in their long-running misclassification suit against the international cleaning company, finding that the workers are considered employees, not independent contractors, and are owed damages for wage violations. But during a hearing Thursday before Judge Alsup, a...

