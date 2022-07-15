Former Russian-Controlled Kazakh Bank Escapes Sanctions

By Rae Ann Varona (July 15, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A Kazakhstan-based bank previously under Russia's largest privately owned financial institution has been dropped from the U.S. Department of the Treasury's list of companies barred from dealings with the United States under sanctions related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Treasury Department announced on Thursday that it had deleted Subsidiary Bank Alfa-Bank JSC, also known as Joint Stock Company Alfa-Bank, from its Office of Foreign Assets Control's Specially Designated Nationals list, where it had been since April in accordance with sanctions against Russia. The announcement gave no reason for the deletion. As of Friday, however, the bank's website said it had...

