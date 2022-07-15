Transportation Cases To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2022

By Linda Chiem (July 15, 2022, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A high court fight that could reshape where companies can be sued, ride-hail drivers' efforts to gain employee status, and administrative challenges to ocean shipping industry practices are among the cases transportation attorneys are watching closely in the latter half of 2022. Here, Law360 takes a look at a few cases to watch in the second half of 2022 that impact transportation. Supreme Court Mulls Pa. Jurisdiction Dispute The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether to redefine the limits on general personal jurisdiction in a case dealing with Pennsylvania's business registration law. Experts have said it could have a seismic impact...

