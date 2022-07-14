Chemours Takes On EPA Drinking Water Chemical Advisory

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (July 14, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The Chemours Co. filed a petition with the Third Circuit on Wednesday challenging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's recent drinking water health advisories for a group of chemicals that were developed to replace an older variety. In June, the EPA published safe drinking water levels for two GenX compounds that had never previously been targeted by federal scientists. The two chemicals were created as alternatives to perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA. Chemours said in the petition for review that the EPA's GenX health advisory relied on faulty science. "EPA's [GenX] health advisory is arbitrary and capricious, and otherwise inconsistent with the law...

