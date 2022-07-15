6th Circ. Trims Award In Weight Machine TM Row

By Adam Lidgett (July 15, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT) -- A split Sixth Circuit has further reduced a trademark win by fitness machine maker Max Rack in an infringement suit against a former licensing partner, saying a lower court wrongly doubled a profits award. The majority of a circuit panel on Thursday affirmed in part and reversed in part aspects of a lower court's decision in Max Rack's suit against Core Health & Fitness. The circuit court affirmed the lower court's decision to erase $1 million in compensatory damages originally awarded in December 2019 by a jury, finding that "Max Rack failed to establish any recoverable damages." The lower court judge...

